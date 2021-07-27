Uttar Pradesh ATS Team Nabs Three For Allegedly Smuggling Rohingyas To Delhi

In a major success for the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh, three people including gangster Noor Islam aka Mohammed Noor, have been arrested while they were trying to illegally smuggle one man and two women who as per the initial investigation seems minor. According to the Uttar Pradesh police briefing, all the three were nabbed at Ghaziabad while they were travelling through a train that was going to Delhi with Bangladeshi Rohingya refugees. The train was stopped at Ghaziabad and upon questioning it was found that a person, related to those three people, was already waiting for the illegal transfer of the man and two women at the station.

The ATS team has in total apprehended six people and an investigation against them is going on to ascertain full information.

"Gangster Noor Islam said that one of his partners is going to receive them at Delhi station and our team apprehended that person also. We have taken total of six people in our custody till now upon questioning it has been revealed that two women who seem minor and one man were getting smuggled. Three accused are said to be the culprits and have been taken into custody and a case has been filed under relevant sections," added the police chief.

UP ATS team nabs three culprits

The police head also mentioned that accused Noor Islam is originally from Bangladesh who works at the Tripura border. From the border, he illegally smuggles people and sends them to different parts of India via train, for their exploitation, informed the UP Police chief.

The one who came to the station has been identified as Rehmantulla who currently lives in the Jammu Rohingya camp while he is originally from Myanmar. Moreover, a search is underway to nab another culprit in the case. Both the women have been sent to Asha Kendra and an investigation on the man who according to the initial investigation seems to be the victim is also going on.

On July 22, the Uttar Pradesh government had got a piece of its land in Delhi cleared of encroachment allegedly done by Rohingya refugees, according to officials. The 2.10-hectare land is estimated worth Rs 97 crore and lies in the Madan Khadar area of the national capital near Noida. It belongs to the Irrigation Department of Uttar Pradesh, the officials said.