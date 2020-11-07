Uttar Pradesh: Awareness Campaign Launched On Crop Burning; Govt Issues Direction

In a bid to curb stubble the menace of stubble burning, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched an awareness campaign regarding the burning of Crop remains in many parts of the state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the farmers of the state to not burn remains of their crops and instead make compost with it.

This development comes as cases have been registered against at least 30 farmers in different areas of Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district for allegedly burning farm stubble in the past two days and eight of them were sent to jail as they could not pay the fine.

Additional chief secretary agriculture Devesh Chaturvedi has instructed officials to take the help of cadets of NCC, NSS, and volunteers of Bharat scouts for making farmers aware about the growing pollution and the bad effects of burning the crops.

Furthermore, the administration is also taking action against the farmers who are burning their crop remains.

Opposition slam state govt

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday attacked the BJP government in the state for sending farmers to jail for stubble burning and asked when will those who spread "political pollution" be jailed.

पर्यावरण प्रदूषण के बहाने पराली जलाने के नाम पर किसानों को जेलों में डालनेवाले महानुभाव बताएं कि राजनीतिक प्रदूषण फैलानेवालों को जेल कब होगी.



किसान अब भाजपा का खेत खोद देंगे. #नहीं_चाहिए_भाजपा — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 5, 2020

Additionally, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Saturday appealed to the Uttar Pradesh government to make farmers aware about stubble burning and its impact on air pollution, before initiating any action against them.

'Ensure farmers aren't harassed over stubble burning'

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure that farmers are not harassed or misbehaved with when action is taken against stubble burning. The chief minister also said new experiments to use crop residue should be encouraged and projects to prepare bio fuel/power from stubble should be reviewed.

"The farmers should be made aware of impacts of stubble burning on environment and pollution caused by it and asked the Agriculture Department to run awareness programmes for this. It should be ensured that farmers should not be misbehaved with or harassed while taking action against stubble burning," an official statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

