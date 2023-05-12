Last Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Construction Picking Up Pace; Images Show Progress

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is being built at a fast pace, as shown in a few images released by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Piyush Gupta
Cranes over the construction site of Ram Mandir
Cranes over the construction site of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Cranes over the construction site of Ram Mandir
Side view of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust construction progress. The construction is likely to be completed by next year. 

Top view of Ram Mandir construction site
In this top view picture, we can see workers toiling hard to construct the Ram Mandir with full dedication. 

Cranes deployed for Ram Mandir Construction.
Heavy machinery along with cranes is also deployed to ensure the construction of Ram Mandir in a paced manner. 

Pillars of the mandir can be seen from a side view
The pillars are now erected of what is said to be the first floor.The building will have a total of 366 columns.

View of base of Ram Mandir site.
The temple will have three storeys and will be elevated on a raised platform.

Pillar carvings can be seen on the site.
The VHP collected money and bricks with the phrase "Jai Shree Ram" engraved on them in the 1980s. Later, the government led by Rajiv Gandhi provided the approval for Shilanyas to VHP.

Efforts of devotee workers reflects in carvings
The final layout, according to the temple trust, will include construction of Surya, Ganesha, Shiva, Durga, Vishnu, and Brahma temples within the site of the temple.

Central top view of Ram Mandir
The Sompura family of Ahmedabad developed the initial design for the Ram temple in 1988. For at least 15 generations, the Sompuras have designed more than 100 temples around the world.

Carvings in the building block of Ram temple.
The Ram Mandir is a Hindu temple being constructed in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, at the location of Ram Janmabhoomi, which the Ramayana describes as the birthplace of Rama.

