Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Construction Picking Up Pace; Images Show Progress

Side view of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust construction progress. The construction is likely to be completed by next year.
In this top view picture, we can see workers toiling hard to construct the Ram Mandir with full dedication.
Heavy machinery along with cranes is also deployed to ensure the construction of Ram Mandir in a paced manner.
The pillars are now erected of what is said to be the first floor.The building will have a total of 366 columns.
The VHP collected money and bricks with the phrase "Jai Shree Ram" engraved on them in the 1980s. Later, the government led by Rajiv Gandhi provided the approval for Shilanyas to VHP.
The final layout, according to the temple trust, will include construction of Surya, Ganesha, Shiva, Durga, Vishnu, and Brahma temples within the site of the temple.
The Sompura family of Ahmedabad developed the initial design for the Ram temple in 1988. For at least 15 generations, the Sompuras have designed more than 100 temples around the world.