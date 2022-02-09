With a few days ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh has reiterated the BJP's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' slogan and said that the hijab row is not for Uttar Pradesh as the government has treated everyone equally. Speaking to Republic on the same, Singh referred to the ongoing Hijab controversy in Karnataka and said that the Hijab row will not reach Uttar Pradesh as no Muslims have been harassed in the state in the last five years.

"I was in Muzzafarnagar when 200 houses has been built in a single ward dedicated to 100 Hindus and 100 Muslims. This shows the BJP's Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas motto being fulfilled. Like 15 crore people have been given free ration, we have extended the government's support to Muslims as well, but those creating a nuisance will be punished accordingly", he added.

Further praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his selfless contribution towards the development of UP, he proclaimed that there has been no politician more honest than Yogi. "He didn't even go home after his father passed away; Not even a single allegation of corruption can be raised against him or the government", he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Singh also addressed a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Nawabganj enumerating the achievements and welfare policies of the BJP government. During this while, he mentioned the initiatives taken by the party for the people, especially during the pandemic. "While the Yogi government gave free ration to 15 crore people twice every month, it was also engaged in serving the migrants and provided housing to 43 lakh eligible people across the state", he added.

Further hitting out the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP), he alleged that the former governments ran a "Mafia Raj" in the state which has now been tightened by the Yogi government.

BJP releases party manifesto in UP

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party which has a stronghold in UP has been adopting a number of new-age ways to connect with the voters by running various campaigns across the state. In this regard, the BJP has also released its election manifesto for Uttar Pradesh making a series of promises to the people.

Releasing its 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' or party manifesto, BJP has made several key announcements which included free electricity for farmers for agriculture followed by the formulation of minimum support price for wheat and rice, modernization of sugarcane mills, mega food parks, initiatives for women empowerment, and many others.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the manifesto and was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

