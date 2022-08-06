UP Police Book BJP Leader Srikant Tyagi For Assaulting Woman; Hunt On To Nab Absconder

In a recent development from Uttar Pradesh, a case has been registered against BJP leader Srikant Tyagi for assaulting a woman. The accused has been absconding, however, Central Noida police has formed teams to nab him, police informed.

Speaking to the media on Friday, ADCP Central Noida said, “A case has been registered against one Srikant Tyagi for abusing and assaulting a woman. A video went viral on social media in which he can be seen doing this. The accused is absconding and teams have been formed to nab him.”



(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)