Uttar Pradesh: Bulldozers Run On Illegal Properties Of Gangster 'Pappu Smart' In Kanpur

The Uttar Pradesh government on May 21 used bulldozers to raze illegal properties owned by gangster Mohammed Asif alias 'Pappu Smart' in Kanpur's Chakeri area. The action is being taken against the illegal market built in the Galla Godown area of Jajmau.

'Pappu Smart' is the main accused in Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Pintu Sengar's murder case. During the demolition drive, a large force was present at the spot along with the anti-encroachment squad.

"The Nagar Nigam found that properties belonging to Mohammed Asif were illegal. They were built illegally and were demolished. Action will be taken against more illicit properties," ACP Cantt Mrigank Shekhar Pathak said.

On May 19, illegal encroachments outside a graveyard in Kanpur were demolished using bulldozers. Last month, the Meerut city administration demolished properties worth Rs 15 crore of most wanted gangster Badan Singh Baddo. Officials used bulldozers to demolish the property located in the Jagannathpuri area.

"The property demolished here was once the plot for Park, it still is. The land was gradually occupied by the land mafias. The biggest gangster of Meerut, Badan Singh Baddo and his goons had seized the property, wherein, they constructed a building in the name of Renu Gupta,” the Meerut Police had said.

Assets worth Rs 67 crore of gangster Vikas Dubey, family seized

Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh government seized the assets of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, who was killed in 2020 in an encounter by the police. The seized property worth Rs 67 crore included 13 immovable and 10 movable properties in the names of Vikas Dubey's wife Richa, his mother Sarla and two sons Shanu and Akash.

Vikas Dubey was the main accused in the July 3, 2020, Bikru massacre in which he and his aides allegedly killed eight policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police. Later, Dubey and his aides were killed in an encounter.

