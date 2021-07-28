Uttar Pradesh Bus Accident: 18 People Killed After Truck Rams Into Bus In Barabanki

In a tragic incident, 18 people lost their lives after a truck rammed into a Volvo bus in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. According to ADG, Lucknow Zone, nearly 20 people received major injuries and were rushed to a nearby district hospital of Lucknow for treatment. Rescue operations were going on during the wee hours of Wednesday as many were feared to be trapped under the bus.

ADG, Satya Narayan Sabat further informed that the accident took place near Ram Sanehi Ghat In Barabanki.

A truck rammed into a bus near Ram Sanehi Ghat In Barabanki, late last night. About 18 casualties with many passengers sustaining injuries;19 hospitalized. Rescue operation to recover the dead bodies stuck under the bus is underway: Satya Narayan Sabat, ADG, Lucknow Zone pic.twitter.com/mCsJS9mEVG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 28, 2021

Several people lost their lives as they were roaming on the streets while the bus driver was repairing the broken axle of the vehicle, meanwhile, the truck collided with the bus.

"Some people were lying in front of the bus while some were resting near it. At that time only a truck came from behind and collided with the bus and rammed onto people resulting in the death of many while several others were injured and some are still trapped. We are conducting the rescue operation," added the police official.

According to a victim who survived the accident but received minor injuries, the passengers were travelling from Punjab and were on the way to Bihar. Nearly 107 people were travelling by bus.

Bus accident in UP's Sambhal

Last week, at least seven people were killed and eight others were injured in a collision between two buses on the Agra-Chandausi Highway under the Bahjoi Police Station area. The accident had occurred near Laharavan village late at night when a bus carrying a marriage party was parked on the roadside due to a punctured tyre and it was hit by another, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said. The injured were rushed to the hospital.

Bus accident at UP's highway

Earlier, in June at least four people were killed and 11 others injured when a bus rammed into a stationary canter on National Highway-2 at Chhalesar flyover here during early morning, police said. The incident had taken place around 4:30 am under Etmadpur police station. The Uttar Pradesh roadways bus was going to Agra bus station from Kanpur, added officials.