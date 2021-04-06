Uttar Pradesh Bus Hijack: Thieves Rob 1.66 Lakh & Several Mobile Phones From Passengers

A private bus was robbed of cash and mobile phones in the wee hours of Tuesday morning in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, said police. Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover informed that the robbery took place in the Surir police station area when the bus was travelling from Delhi to Hamirpur. He also informed that around Rs 1.66 lakh and several mobile phones were robbed from the passengers.

Nearly 6 robbers had stopped the bus midway and entered as passengers. After the bus covered a distance of two kilometres, they hijacked the vehicle and forced all the passengers to hand over all their ornaments and other valuable belongings.

The SSP said, "The bus driver had stopped the bus at an unscheduled location out of greed to get more passengers. Some unidentified people boarded the bus pretending to be passengers. After some time, they assaulted the conductor and looted the passengers of the bus."

FIR Lodged: SSP

"A meeting of high-ranking officials of Mathura was held soon after the incident took place. an FIR has been lodged and an investigation has started. Forensic experts have also visited the spot and collected evidence, dog squads have been roped in and efforts are underway to track the culprits," he added.

COVID-19 Cases In UP

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 3,999 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 6,34,033, while 13 fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,894. The number of active cases has gone up to 22,820 of which 12,338 are in home isolation and 512 are undergoing treatment in private hospitals, and the remaining are using various government facilities, Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said. The death toll has reached 8,894 since March last year, he said. So far, 6,02,319 people have recovered and discharged from hospitals, he said. On Sunday, a total of over 1.61 tests were carried out, taking the total tests done in the state to over 3.55 crore.

Image : PTI/Representative Image