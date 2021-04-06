Last Updated:

Uttar Pradesh Bus Hijack: Thieves Rob 1.66 Lakh & Several Mobile Phones From Passengers

Uttar Pradesh bus hijack: A private bus hijacked and passengers were robbed of lakhs of cash and mobile phones on Tuesday midnight in Mathura.

PTI/Representative Image

A private bus was robbed of cash and mobile phones in the wee hours of Tuesday morning in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, said police. Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover informed that the robbery took place in the Surir police station area when the bus was travelling from Delhi to Hamirpur. He also informed that around Rs 1.66 lakh and several mobile phones were robbed from the passengers. 

Nearly 6 robbers had stopped the bus midway and entered as passengers. After the bus covered a distance of two kilometres, they hijacked the vehicle and forced all the passengers to hand over all their ornaments and other valuable belongings. 

The SSP said, "The bus driver had stopped the bus at an unscheduled location out of greed to get more passengers. Some unidentified people boarded the bus pretending to be passengers. After some time, they assaulted the conductor and looted the passengers of the bus."

FIR Lodged: SSP 

"A meeting of high-ranking officials of Mathura was held soon after the incident took place. an FIR has been lodged and an investigation has started. Forensic experts have also visited the spot and collected evidence, dog squads have been roped in and efforts are underway to track the culprits," he added. 

Image : PTI/Representative Image 

