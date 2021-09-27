Uttar Pradesh Cabinet: CM Yogi Allots Portfolios To Newly-inducted Ministers; Check Here

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inducted 7 more Ministers into his Cabinet. On Monday, the Ministers were allotted their respective portfolios. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Yogi Adityanath announced that all the Ministers have been allotted their respective portfolios, and exuded hope that under their 'welfare-orientated, experienced, and diligent mentorship', their respective portfolios will reach new heights. Having said that, he extended his good wishes to all.

उत्तर प्रदेश मंत्रिमंडल में कल शामिल हुए सभी नए सदस्यों को आज विभागों का दायित्व प्राप्त हो गया है।



मुझे विश्वास है कि आप सभी के कुशल, अनुभवी एवं कर्मठ नेतृत्व में संबंधित विभाग विकास की नई ऊंचाइयों को स्पर्श करेंगे।



आप सभी के उज्ज्वल कार्यकाल हेतु अनंत शुभकामनाएं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 27, 2021

Minister and Portfolios

Cabinet Minister

Jitin Prasada-Technical Education Department

Minister of States

Paltu Ram-Soldier Welfare, Homeguard, PAC

Sangita Balwant- Cooperative

Dharmvir Prajapati- Industrial Development Department

Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar-Revenue

Sanjiv Kumar- Social Welfare, ST/ST Welfare

Dinesh Khatik- Jal Shakti & Flood Control

With the addition of the seven Ministers, the total strength of the Yogi Aditynath cabinet has now reached 60. The addition of these Ministers has perhaps been done keeping the caste equation in mind. The seven Ministers added, include- three SC ministers - Sanjeev Kumar, Dinesh Khateek, and Paltu Ram, three OBC ministers - Dharmvir Singh, Dr. Sangita Balwant, Chatrapal Gangwar, and the Brahmin face - Jitin Prasada.

UP Polls 2022

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. While Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj has allied with AIMIM, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party; parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, Azad Samaj Party, and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.