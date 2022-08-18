Uttar Pradesh: Cadbury Chocolates Worth Rs 17 Lakhs Stolen; Thieves Flee With CCTVs

In a bizarre robbery from Uttar Pradesh, Cadbury chocolate bars worth Rs 17 lakhs were stolen from a godown in the Chinhat area near Lucknow on Tuesday. An FIR has been filed at the Chinhat Police Station and an investigation has been initiated to nab the chocolate thieves.

According to Rajendra Singh Sidhu, the chocolate distributor, the incident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday (August 15 and 16) when the chocolates were stolen from the godown of a chocolate manufacturer which falls under the limits of the Chinhut police station.

Speaking to ANI, Sidhu confirmed lodging an FIR in the case. He also urged people to come forward if anyone had any information about the robbery.

Lucknow, UP | Chocolates worth Rs 17 lakh stolen from a Cadbury godown



We've filed an FIR in the Chinhat police station. If anyone has any input, please guide us: Rajendra Singh Sidhu, Cadbury distributor pic.twitter.com/u2JrOSKPtW — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 17, 2022

In his FIR, the distributor further also said that he was using the house as a godown for storing the chocolates for a long time. It was when he received a call from his neighbor on Tuesday informing him that the door to the house was broken. He reached the spot and found that thieves had emptied the godown and also all the security appliances including a digital video recorder (DVR) and CCTV cameras.

While the case has been registered under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code, an investigation has been also initiated and the police are scanning footage from other CCTV cameras installed in the area for further clues.

