Uttar Pradesh: Cancer Survivor Defeats COVID-19, Discharged From Hospital Within A Week

In what can be deemed as a piece of good news from Lucknow, a 66-year-old cancer survivor recovered from COVID-19 within a week of being admitted to the King George's Medical University hospital and has been sent home.

According to MLB Bhatt, Vice-Chancellor of KGMU, the person, who was cured of COVID-19, was treated for cancer in their hospital from May 2019 to August 2019.

"A 66-yr-old cancer survivor recovered from COVID-19 within a week and was discharged from our hospital," Bhatt said in a video. "As we know, people who have co-morbidities like diabetes and cancer have lower chances of recovery from the infection. It is a positive sign and we can see hope in the treatment of such patients," he added.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 3238 recovered cases of COVID-19, while 152 people have succumbed to the virus in the state. The total number of COVID-19 infections in the state stands at 5,735.

Yogi reiterates safety for COVID warriors

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that the safety of ‘corona warriors’ must be ensured in order to control the spread of COVID-19. Speaking at the launch of 'Chikitsa Setu' app, Adityanath said the smartphone application is user friendly and practical and designed to spread awareness about the deadly virus.

Last week, the UP chief minister also directed the doctors of private hospitals and nursing homes in the state to provide non-COVID health services in coordination with the administrations of their respective districts. Yogi Adityanath also instructed the health department to give immediate permission to private hospitals and nursing homes that are following the coronavirus protocol to start regular day to day operations and all medical activities.

Yogi Adityanath emphasised that before starting the emergency and other services, all medical institutions should provide training to their staff on how to safeguard themselves amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said there should be the availability of PPT kits, N95 masks, sanitizers and other such essential equipment in private hospitals.

