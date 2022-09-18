Uttar Pradesh Child Rights Body Recommends Shutting Down Of Illegal Madrasas In State

Amid the ongoing survey of madrasas in Uttar Pradesh, the state Child Protection Commission member Suchita Chaturvedi said that the commission wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary to identify and shut down the illegal madrasas in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh Child Protection Commission member Suchita Chaturvedi said, "The incident of cuffing by a chain was from Lucknow’s Gosaiganj. In this incident, two children were cuffed by chain and lock. The incident went viral on social media and we took cognisance of it. When we went there (Madrasa), there were many small children. The madrasa was not recognised." Adding further she said that when she talked with the children in the madrasa concerned, she found out the children were enrolled in primary schools.

"When I talked with the children, I got to know that they are enrolled in primary schools. Children are made to study in Madrasa. That is, they are depriving the children of their right to education and only focusing on giving only religious education," UP child rights member said.

The UP Child Protection Commission member claimed that the madrasas she inspected are depriving the right to education of the children and that's why the commission wrote a letter to the state Chief Secretary demanding the closure of the illegal and non-recognised madrasas in the state.

"Inspected 6 madrasas. Some teachers didn't have subject knowledge but paid highly. They deprived children of the right to education to focus on their religious education. Wrote to Chief Secretary to identify and shut down illegal madrasas," Suchita Chaturvedi told ANI.

Earlier in September, the UP government had said that it will conduct a survey of unrecognised madrassas to gather information about the number of teachers, curriculum, and basic facilities available there, among others.