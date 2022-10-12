Uttar Pradesh: Children Fall Off Swing In Bahraich School; 1 Dies, Another Critical

In a tragic incident, one child died and another was injured after a swing broke at a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district. The injured child has been referred to Lucknow for treatment.

A family member of one of the children said that the school hadn't informed them about the incident and they came to know about it after they reached school. "We were not even told what happened to the children. We came to know that they are taken to the district hospital when we came to school," the family member said.

Taking note of the incident, Bahraich City Magistrate Jyoti Rai said that the administration will survey schools in the district that have unsafe swings. She also stated that action will be taken against the school.

"The child's body has been sent for post-mortem. Will check all the schools in the district and also get a report on how many schools have unsafe swings. We will also get the buses checked. We will also give notice on this subject and take further action," Rai said.

The children were studying in class 2. "Both children had suffered head injuries. The condition of both the children was critical following the mishap. One child succumbed within 4-5 minutes of coming to the hospital and the other child has been referred to Lucknow after receiving first aid," a doctor from the district hospital said.

Class 7 student dies after being struck by volleyball post

In August, a 12-year-old boy, studying in Class 7, was killed after a volleyball post fell on him while he was playing at his school in the Bareilly district while it was raining.

The student was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The victim's family had blamed the private school's administration for the incident.