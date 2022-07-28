Uttar Pradesh: Children Wearing School Uniform To Be Denied Entry In Public Places

On July 28, the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (UPSCPCR) wrote to all the District Magistrates (DMs) of the state to prohibit entry of school students wearing school uniforms at parks, malls, restaurants etc.

School children may not get entry in many public places in their school uniform

The letter said that the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights is empowered to take appropriate action in matters related to child protection and rights. Along with this, the commission has full right to take suo moto cognizance of violation of rights of children and violation of their safety, the letter read.

The letter from the UPSCPCR further stated that the commission has found that students in many cities across the state, during school hours, instead of attending school, are going to parks, malls, restaurants and spending their time. Under such circumstances, there is also a possibility of an untoward incident happenning with children, according to UPSCPCR.

Commission member Shuchita Chaturvedi issues order

All the District Magistrates were directed in the letter, that no student in school uniform should be allowed in all public places in the district, during school hours. The commission has also asked the DM's to take action on the matter and to apprise it of the same, within a week. This letter was issued by Shuchita Chaturvedi, a member of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The National and the Uttar Pradesh state Commission for the Protection of Child Rights continue to issue orders from time to time in the best interest of children. Following the incidents that came to the fore from the past, all the District Magistrates have been ordered that no student be given entry in public places in their school dress during school time.

Crime against children on the rise in UP

This move from the UPSCPCR could be based on reports that crimes against children and women are surging in the state of UP. On July 22, the Uttar Pradesh government produced a report indicating that in the previous three months, punishment had been meted out to approximately 2,750 people accused of serious crimes against women and children.