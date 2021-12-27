Uttar Pradesh CM Observes Sahibzada Day; Remembers Martyrdom Of Guru Gobind Singh's 4 Sons

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday observed Sahibzada Day at his official residence remembering the martyrdom of four sons of Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj, the tenth Guru of Sikhs. On the occasion, he is also said to participate in Gurbani Kirtan organized at his residence.

In visuals from the Chief Minister's residence, he can be seen carrying the Holy Sahib on his head and further offering his prayers. He can be also seen wearing a saffron turban and following all the rituals to commemorate the day. Accompanied by other ministers and officials, the CM Yogi also performed a 'parikrama' carrying the Granth Sahib which is covered in a proper manner.

Earlier in the day, paying his tribute to the four 'Sahibzadas' of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, he took to Twitter and said that Sahibzada Day will always inspire us to fight against tyranny and unrighteousness.

देश, धर्म और मानवता के लिए बलिदान देने वाले साहिब श्री गुरु गोबिन्द सिंह जी महाराज के चार साहिबजादों एवं माता गुजरी जी के बलिदान को समर्पित 'साहिबजादा दिवस' पर उन्हें कोटिशः नमन।



अत्याचार व अधर्म के विरुद्ध संघर्ष करने के लिए 'साहिबजादा दिवस' सदैव प्रेरणा देता रहेगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 26, 2021

Notably, Uttar Pradesh is also the first state to observe Sahibzada Diwas since 2020 when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the sacrifice of the Sikh gurus should be part of the school curriculum and further celebrate the day as 'Sahibzada Diwas'.

Sahibzada Day

The day which is celebrated as a mark to pay gratitude to the martyrdom of four Sahibzadas of Sikh Guru Guru Gobind Singh is celebrated on December 27 every year.

The day which is also known as 'Saka Sirhind' holds major prominence for the Sikh community and a 'Shaheedi Jor Mela' is also organised at Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of the sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji including Sahibzade Fateh Singh and Zorawar Singh who was buried alive on the day. The enemies wanted Sahibzade to renounce their faith and abandon the teachings of the great Guru traditions. However, showing tremendous courage and determination at a young age, they fought for their believes and faith.

Image: ANI