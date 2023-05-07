Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Condoles Deaths In Jalaun Road Accident

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident in which five people were killed and over 15 persons sustained injuries after a bus overturned in Jalaun district, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, May 7, directed the officials of the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

Jalaun road accident

A bus carrying a marriage party fell into a roadside ditch in the Jalaun district, leaving five people dead and 17 others injured early Sunday, police said.

According to police, the bus overturned after being hit by an unknown vehicle near Gopalpura under the Madhaugarh police station area.

Jalaun, UP | Five people died and 15 others were injured after a bus collided with another vehicle. The incident took place near Gopalpura under Madhogarh Kotwali area. The deceased were returning from a marriage function. Necessary action is being taken in the matter: Iraj Raja,… pic.twitter.com/1tvMDLP25j — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 7, 2023

The dead have been identified as Kuldeep (36), Raghunandan (46), Sirobhan (65), Karan Singh (34) and Vikas (32).