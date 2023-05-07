Last Updated:

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Condoles Deaths In Jalaun Road Accident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members of those who died in the accident in Jalaun district.

General News
 
| Written By
Megha Rawat
Yogi adityanath

UP CM condoles loss of lives in Jalaun road accident (Image: ANI)


Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident in which five people were killed and over 15 persons sustained injuries after a bus overturned in Jalaun district, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, May 7, directed the officials of the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

UP Chief Minister also wished the injured a speedy recovery and directed the officers to speed up the relief work. He also directed the officials of the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

Jalaun road accident

A bus carrying a marriage party fell into a roadside ditch in the Jalaun district, leaving five people dead and 17 others injured early Sunday, police said.

According to police, the bus overturned after being hit by an unknown vehicle near Gopalpura under the Madhaugarh police station area. 

The dead have been identified as Kuldeep (36), Raghunandan (46), Sirobhan (65), Karan Singh (34) and Vikas (32).

First Published:
COMMENT