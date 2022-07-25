Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Conducts Aerial Review Of Ongoing Kanwar Yatra

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, July 25, conducted an aerial survey of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.

CM Adityanath inspected the arrangements made for the efficient movement of Shiva devotees during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra in the holy month of Shravan, that is underway in the western part of the state, in the Muzzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Meerut districts.

During the survey, the UP Chief Minister directed officials concerned to ensure that devotees and citizens do not face any kind of trouble during this holy pilgrimage.

Kanwar Yatra

The annual pilgrimage is undertaken by devotees of Lord Shiva, also known as 'Kanwariyas'. Kanwar Yatra is held every year where devotees visit multiple religious places including Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy water of the Ganges and then worship Lord Shiva with the same.

Notably, the yatra has been resumed after a gap of 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Expecting a huge footfall, necessary measures have been adopted by the institutions concerned.

In view of the yatra, educational institutions including all schools in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad will remain closed on July 25 and 26 while schools in Haridwar and Meerut will also remain closed on July 26 and 27 respectively. The decision has been taken as the pilgrims will remain out on the streets to proceed towards the temple to offer prayers.