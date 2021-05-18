Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials To Procure DRDO'S 2DG From Centre

The Defense Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) had released the first batch of anti-COVID-19 drug '2-DG' on Monday. Following this, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed state officials to procure the 2DG drug.

According to reports, Adityanath has asked the officials to write to the Centre in order to ensure the emergency use of the drug in the state. The UP government is therefore seeking the drug as soon as the Centre starts distributing it to the states.

First batch of 2DG launched

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had released the first batch of anti-COVID-19 drug D2G that is manufactured by the DRDO. Dr Harsh Vardhan had asserted that the drug would boost recovery in Coronavirus patients and lead to a reduced dependency on oxygen. The Health Minister also hailed the efforts of scientists at the DRDO.

"Whenever our country was in need. the DRDO came forward to work for the nation. Our experts are saying that there can be another possible wave. We will not be at ease and will not be tired but will keep fighting and will win against COVID-19," said Dr Harsh Vardhan

The indigenously developed drug was handed over by Rajnath Singh to Dr Harsh Vardhan who then handed it over to AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria. The DRDO is aiming to make approximately 10,000 doses available for use in India this week. The 2DG was granted emergency approval on May 1.

About 2DG

The drug has been developed by DRDO scientists at the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS). In addition, the drug has also been developed in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) in Hyderabad. After lab experiments, were conducted in April 2020, the 2-DG was found to be safe and effective against Coronavirus. The Phase-II trials had also indicated that the drug was effective against the virus with signs of recovery among the COVID-19 patients. The drug was tested again in Phase-IIa and Phase-IIb trials at six and 11 hospitals respectively on 110 patients. In addition, the DRDO had also received approval by the DGCI to conduct Phase-III trials which were held between December 2020-March 2021 at 27 hospitals across India on 220 patients. Results concluded that patients recover faster along with a significant decline in the use of oxygen.