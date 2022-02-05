Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief As 3 Cops Killed, 1 Injured In Accident

In a horrific incident, as many as three police officers were killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place as a speeding vehicle overturned on their police response vehicle (PRV) on Friday night. As of the latest information by the police, three police personnel died, while another one remains critically injured from the crash. Following the event, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences for the family of the individuals killed in the accident.

The incident which took place in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district near Mahdi Kheda Pulia in Safipur Kotwali included two female constables along with another male constable. Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief to the police personnel killed and added that the injured constable is under proper treatment. The CMO’s office added that the CM also provided instructions to provide all possible help to people affected in the Unnao accident.

"UP CM Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji has deeply condoled the death of policemen in a road accident in Unnao district. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased," the UP CMO's office tweeted in Hindi. “The Chief Minister has given instructions to provide proper treatment to the constable injured in this accident and to provide all possible help and relief to the affected people,” it further stated.

3 cops killed in Unnao accident

As informed by the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Mukul Goel, a speeding truck reportedly overturned on the PR vehicle after which three police personnel died, while another one is critically injured. Meanwhile, the Unnao Superintendent of Police had also reached the spot to take stock of the situation, and efforts were also made to remove the truck from the top of the vehicle through a crane. Apart from this, he also instructed the district administration to extend as much help as possible and further provide necessary treatment to the injured.

The accident came less than 12 hours after a similar incident took the lives of five people in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district. Five were killed and another one was injured in a serious car accident in Rampur. According to the Tanda Sub-Divisional magistrate Rajesh Kumar, the accident took place near the Sikampur intersection in the Thana Tanda area while the five people were returning from the Swar village.

Image: ANI