UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates 56 Fire Tenders; Will Use Them For Covid Sanitisation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated 56 fire tenders in phase one in Lucknow. He said that these fire tenders will be used for sanitization work in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at the event CM Yogi said, "The whole world is under coronavirus pandemic. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to tackle coronavirus lockdown has being done with the help of public participation. We can use the lockdown period for cleaning and sanitation. We can sanitize any area in the city. I am happy that fire tenders are doing dedicated sanitisation service. Today more fire tenders are being added to speed up the sanitation work in the state."

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had ordered Rs 50 lakh insurance for Police personnel in the state, informed Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi on Wednesday. At present, there are 305 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state with 21 recovered and 3 deaths being reported.

Yogi Adityanath says lift nationwide lockdown phase-wise

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had told MLAs during a virtual meeting on Saturday that Uttar Pradesh will lift the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown phase-wise from April 15. During the meeting, he asked MLAs to ensure that social distancing norms are observed in their respective constituencies and ensure no crowd gathers anywhere. Whether or not the lockdown lifts is yet to be seen however.

