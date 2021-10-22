Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Inducts 1863 Technical Assistants Under UPSSSC

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to 1,863 Technical Assistants (Group-C) under the Agriculture Department of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on Friday. While speaking at the event, the UP CM brought up how the state had developed in every sector, becoming the second best economy in the country.

While boasting of the state's growth under his administration, Yogi Adityanath lambasted the previous governments, mentioning how they could not function in a systematic manner despite having all the resources at hand.

Comparing his governance to the one done in the past, UP CM Yogi Adityanath noted that the state's jump in the economic ranks was due to combined efforts by all the members of the party.

The UP CM mentioned how the inability of the government to perform its duties could often result in inconsistencies, and lead to the depletion of status quo, which UP had faced under Akhilesh Yadav's government and also when Mayawati from the Bahujan Samaj Party held a stake in maintaining the governance in UP.

On that, he said, "Four to five years back, even after having enough resources there used to be a problem and as compared to current situations there is a stark difference."

UP number 2 in terms of economy: Yogi Adityanath

While conducting the appointment of the newly inducted staff of the UPSSSC, the UP CM held an interaction with the attendees and spoke on the development of the state, which had a bad reputation in the past. He said that UP was now soaring above others in terms of economic growth.

The UP CM said, "UP ranks number 2 in terms of economy in India. This is the same UP which people mocked about delay in development, any rule brought up in the assembly not being implemented properly and the political situation was as such that it revolved around the ideology of dishonesty."

UP hold numero uno spot in achieving goals off 44 centrally registered schemes

UP ranked number one in regards to 44 Centrally associated schemes. On that, the UP CM said, "Be it Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, PM AWAS Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Kissan Samman Nidhi Yojana, PM Fasal Bima Yojan etc. UP has claimed the number 1 spot in all these centrally associated schemes in making sure implementation for the same was done in a systemised manner. And this is a result of a team effort. We have all been benefitted from this."

