Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Sets Dec 15 Target To Immunise All Adults Against COVID

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked state officials to complete administering COVID-19 vaccine doses to all adults in the state by December 15. Till Friday evening, frontline workers in Uttar Pradesh had administered 13 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

According to a press release from the state government, Adityanath, while asking officials to speed up the pace of vaccination in the state, also instructed them to administer vaccine doses to 100% of the state's population (aged 18 and above) by December 15.

"Uttar Pradesh has set a record by jabbing highest number of vaccinations so far as compared to other states of the country. So far, more than 13 crore people have been vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh. UP is the state with the highest number of vaccinations as compared to other states in the country," the statement added.

Uttar Pradesh to begin Cluster Approach 2.0

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh has dropped to below 100. The number of active cases rose to 98 in the last 24 hours, with no new cases reported in 40 of the state's districts. In the past 24 hours, eight new COVID infections have been reported from seven districts of Uttar Pradesh, while 12 patients have recovered. So far, 16,87,135 individuals in Uttar Pradesh have recovered from COVID-19.

The Uttar Pradesh state government will begin Cluster Approach 2.0 on November 1 in order to meet the Chief Minister's vaccine target. Rural areas will also receive extra attention in order to meet the December 15 target.

India completes administering over 105 crore vaccine doses

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya praised the people of India on reaching the 105 crore COVID-19 vaccination milestone in the national vaccination campaign on Friday.

Meanwhile, India reported 14,348 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India's active caseload now stands at 1,61,334. Active cases make up less than 1% of total cases, with 0.47 % being the lowest since March 2020. On Friday, the country added 13,198 fresh recoveries, bringing the recovery rate to 98.19 %. Over 60.58 crore tests have been completed in India thus far for COVID-19.

