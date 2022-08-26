In a tragic incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Gorakhpur, Motilal Singh succumbed to his injuries after his car met with a horrifying accident on the National Highway near Basti district's Khajauli in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place when CM Yogi Adityanath's OSD in Gorakhpur Motilal Singh and his wife were travelling from Gorakhpur to Lucknow late Thursday night. Notably, the accident happened when the car, while trying to save an animal on the road, hit a tree, causing critical injuries to Motilal Singh as well as his wife. As per preliminary information, Singh succumbed to his injuries when brought to the hospital while his wife who is also critically injured was transferred to the Medical College, Gorakhpur, for further treatment.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences over the demise of Motilal Singh.

In a statement issued by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office on August 26, CM Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief on the sad demise of his officer. Taking to Twitter, the UP CMO wrote, "Maharaj Ji (UP CM Yogi Adityanath) has expressed condolences on the sad demise of Shri Motilal Singh Ji of Chief Minister's Camp Office, Gorakhpur in a road accident. Praying for peace to the departed soul, Maharaj Ji has also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members."