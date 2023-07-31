Uttar Pradesh: Constable Suspended For Posting Bike Stunts Reel On Instagram

A constable attached with Uttar Pradesh Police was suspended after he posted on Instagram a video of himself performing stunts on a speeding bike near Taramandal Road in Gorakhpur. After the video surfaced on social media platforms, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Gaurav Grover launched a probe into the matter.

Following verification of the video, constable Sandeep Kumar Chauhan was suspended from his duty on an immediate basis. In the video, the constable can be seen performing stunts on his frenetic bike in the police uniform.

The video also included background music, which said, "Why fear enemies...what is death...if not today, then tomorrow we will die. And if you must fear, fear God...why fear insects and spiders?"

According to Grover, the UP Police on February 8, 2023, issued a directive restricting police personnel from using social media platforms for posting personal photos or videos.

Despite the issue of the directive, the constable violated the order by posting the video on Instagram, the SSP said, while adding that such actions were emblematic of a lack of discipline.