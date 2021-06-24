Uttar Pradesh Conversion Racket: CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Stock Of Situation

Days after a massive forced conversion racket was busted in Uttar Pradesh, is has been reported that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is personally monitoring the case. In addition, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also asked for more documents and copy of FIR from UP ATS before it files a money laundering case in a religious conversion matter. However, as of now, the ED has not filed a separate case. Two persons were arrested in connection with the case.

Uttar Pradesh conversion case: CM takes stock; ED seeks more documents

According to reports, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the agencies to strictly deal with those arrested in the case as he is personally monitoring it. In addition, it is being said that the investigating agencies have also recovered evidence of a possible terror angle in the forced conversion case. Reports further stated that the conversion gangs are also linked to terrorist organisations. Moreover, during the investigation, clues were also found which indicated that converted deaf children were likely to be used for terrorist and anti-national activities.

Conversion racket in Uttar Pradesh exposed; NSA invoked against the accused

Earlier on Tuesday, the state government had invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against the accused. The arrested persons were identified as Mufti Qazi Jahangir Alam Qasmi and Mohammad Umar Gautam by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar. Both accused are residents of Jamia Nagar in New Delhi. According to reports, the properties of the accused will also be confiscated.

The alleged conversion racket was busted by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad following the registration of an FIR in the case at Lucknow’s ATS police station. As per reports, two men of Delhi’s Jamia Nagar, allegedly running an outfit involved in converting deaf and dumb students and other poor people to Islam in Uttar Pradesh with funding from Pakistan’s ISI. Moreover, children and women were also lured in with false promises of cash, job, and marriage, and later, converted.

It was further reported that Gautam lived in Batla House of Jamia Nagar, the well-known site of the September 2008 encounter between the Special Cell of Delhi police and Indian Mujahideen operatives. In addition, it is being said that Gautam, who is himself a convert to Islam from Hinduism, boasted to the police of having converted at least 1,000 people to Islam.

“I converted at least 1,000 non-Muslims to Islam, marrying them all to Muslims,” Kumar quoted Gautam as boasting.

The authorities have informed that the outfit they ran is named Islamic Dawah Center, having access to funds from Pakistan’s ISI and other foreign agencies. The ADGP also informed that the ATS had been working on the case on the intelligence that some people were getting funds from ISI and other foreign agencies for converting poor people to Islam and spreading communal enmity in the society. Apart from the NSA, the accused have also been booked on various charges including those under the Indian Penal Code and Uttar Pradesh’s stringent anti-conversion law. Kumar said the arrested accused would be produced before the court and the police would seek their custody for further probe into the case.