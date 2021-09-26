Uttar Pradesh Crosses 10 Cr COVID Vaccine Milestone, CM Adityanath Lauds Health Workers

As Uttar Pradesh set a new record by administering more than ten crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to laud health care and front line workers for their tireless effort to support the vaccination process of such a huge population.

"With the vision of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tireless effort of the Uttar Pradesh government, the state has been able to render a defence shield to over ten crore population of the state," the UP Chief Minister tweeted on Saturday. "I want to devote the achievement to the health workers as well as disciplined people involved in the vaccination drive," he added. Read the official tweet of UP CM here:

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के मार्गदर्शन व @UPGovt के अथक प्रयासों का सुफल है कि प्रदेश में 10 करोड़ से अधिक कोविड टीके का सुरक्षा कवच प्रदान किया जा चुका है।



यह उपलब्धि प्रतिबद्ध स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों व अनुशासित नागरिकों को समर्पित है।



आप भी लगवाएं 'टीका जीत का'... — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 25, 2021

UP administered over 10 crore vaccine doses within 154 days

The announcement from the UP chief minister came after the state health department issued an official statement about crossing the ten crore mark in vaccinating people against COVID-19. According to the Uttar Pradesh health ministry, as of August 3, the state had administered only five crore doses since the COVID-19 vaccination kick-started in the state. It said that the vaccination drive achieved a new record after a slew of rapid action was taken to administer the next five crore vaccines within 54 days (from August 3 to September 25). According to the official statement released by the state health ministry, at the commencement of the mass vaccination drive, it took about 100 days to administer the first dose of vaccine to 10 million (or one crore) beneficiaries.

"If we look at the nationwide status of vaccination, UP remains on the first position. Maharashtra is in second place with 07.78 crore doses, while Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and West Bengal are in third, fourth and fifth place respectively," added the release issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh

In another release, the ministry informed at least 28 new cases of COVID-19 and one casualty were recorded in the last 24 hours in the state. The dedicated health bulletin for COVID-19 said the total number of people who lost their lives due to the deadly virus in the state is 22,890. At the same time, with 28 new cases, 17,097,47 people have been infected till date.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare said that the country has recorded 29,616 new COVID-19 infections and 290 deaths in the last 24 hours. Of these, 17,983 Covid cases and 127 deaths were reported in Kerala.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI/Representative)