Uttar Pradesh: Devotees Take Holy Dip On Occasion Of Magh Purnima In Prayagraj

General News

On the occasion of Maghi Purnima, devotees at the Triveni Sangam in Varanasi lined up to take a dip in the holy Ganga river on Sunday.

On the occasion of Maghi Purnima, devotees at the Triveni Sangam in Varanasi lined up to take a dip in the holy Ganga river on Sunday. The auspicious day falls on the full moon day of the Hindu month of "Magha" in the month of February.

According to the administration, around 25 lakh devotees will take a holy dip on the occasion of Maghi Purnima at the Sangam. Since early morning, people were seen gathering in huge numbers at the bathing ghats. As many as eight bathing ghats have been built for devotees to take a dip on the day which is also called "Magha Nakshatra". 

