Uttar Pradesh: 'Drive To Remove Unauthorised Speakers Got Good Response,' Says Top Cop

Top UP police official, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that the unauthorised speakers are being removed and volumes of others are being set to the permissible limit in Uttar Pradesh following a government order.

"We are following the high court which has set the specific decibel for loudspeakers. The order regarding this has been sent to district administrations. A committee has been formed to look after this. We are also talking to religious leaders as most of the loudspeakers are mounted at religious places. The drive has received positive response. About 18,000 people have either removed their loudspeakers or lowered the volume," Kumar told Republic TV.

The UP ADG said that loudspeakers are being removed from all religious places without any discrimination.

The action came after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during a review meeting on law and order with senior officials in Lucknow last week, said that people have the freedom to follow their religious practices according to their faith.

"Though microphones can be used, it should be ensured that the sound does not come out of any premises. People should not face any problem," he had said.

The UP home department has sought a compliance report from the districts over the removal of loudspeakers at religious places by April 29.

Over 6,000 unauthorised loudspeakers removed

According to details provided by the police department to PTI, a total of 6,031 loudspeakers were removed and volume of 29,674 loudspeakers was kept within the permissible limit. Maximum loudspeakers were removed in the Varanasi zone (1,366), followed by Meerut (1,215), Bareilly (1,070) and Kanpur (1,056).

In terms of minimising the volume of loudspeakers, the Lucknow zone tops the list with action being taken against 6,400 loudspeakers, followed by Bareilly (6,257) and Meerut (5,976).

"The exercise to remove loudspeakers was started on Tuesday and is currently underway. We are conducting the exercise in tandem with members of peace committees and religious heads of different religions. So far, we have not faced any opposition while conducting the drive," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Somen Barma said.