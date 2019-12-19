'Oppn Wants Unrest, Not Dialogue On CAA': UP Dy CM Assures Action Against Violent Protests

The Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma slammed the opposition after the Uttar Pradesh Assembly proceedings and said that the people who try to indulge in violent acts during protest will face strict consequences. He also said that the opposition did not stand for the National Anthem during the Assembly proceedings and disrespected the country. He also informed that the opposition did not want to have a discussion on the issue and they were running away from it even while the Speaker urged them to talk about it.

Dinesh Sharma slams opposition

The Deputy CM of UP said, "The Opposition has been against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill since the beginning. I want to assure everyone that there strict action will be taken against the people or groups indulging in any kind of violence. They don't want to discuss the issue, they just want to raise slogans and create unrest. The Speaker was continuously asking the Opposition to have a discussion on the issue, but they kept running away from it. They did not stand up during the National Anthem in the Assembly as well, this is a disrespect to our nation. Opposition's motive is to divide Hindus and Muslims on CAA".

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams Congress

Slamming Congress Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “This is a ploy by Congress and their allies, they are creating fear and distracting people from the truth. They want to fool people and politicise the issue. We should understand one thing, whatever PM Modi and HM Amit Shah have said is crystal clear. This Act does not question any Indian citizen’s citizenship. This is not a threat to anybody’s nationality. The social, constitutional and religious rights of all citizens are completely safe."

MHA explains CAA

The Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson took to the microblogging site Twitter on Wednesday evening and explained the provisions of Citizenship (Amendment) Act. MHA explained how CAA is not applicable to any Indian citizen and clarified a few other assertions regarding the Act. The spokesperson also explained how the Act provides citizenship to the minority communities persecuted in foreign countries.

