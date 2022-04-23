Uttar Pradesh Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Asserts Yogi Govt Working On Implementing UCC

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya proclaimed that the Yogi Adityanath administration is working towards implementing Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. Maurya noted that the Common civil code is necessary for the citizens of the country.

'UCC is a must & necessary': Keshav Prasad Maurya, UP Dy CM

"The Uniform civil code is must & necessary and there should be one law for everyone. There is a need for a common civil code for citizens of this country. Uttar Pradesh Government is taking this matter seriously and is moving forward in this direction. The way the Uttarakhand government has taken this step forward, UP will also take it forward. Even Non-BJP states should also welcome such initiatives"

Speaking on the subject, BJP spokesperson Anila Singh said, "It's high time that UCC should be implemented not only in the states but across the country. Everybody is equal that's what the preamble of our constitution conveys. So each and every citizen of the great country living here should have everything equally. Now, the government has to take a step over how and when it has to be done." On being asked about the opposition's objection, Singh stressed that there are two types of politics-- one is just doing populist politics and another for the benefit of the country. "Under PM Modi's leadership, CM Yogi Adityanath has worked for the welfare of everyone without any discrimination," he added.

Maintaining one of their pre-poll promises, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami’s cabinet recently announced that a committee of experts will be formed on Uniform Civil Code. If implemented, Uttarakhand will be the second state to adopt UCC after Goa.

'UCC to benefit Muslim women': Ashwini Upadhyay

BJP leader and Supreme Court lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, meanwhile, stated that UCC is the soul of the constitution and should be implemented sans any further discussion. He went on to add that Hindus in the country already have rights and UCC will benefit the Muslim community, especially women.

"UCC is the soul of our constitution. This was tabled around 1973 and there has already been a discussion at the constitution assembly where everybody agreed on it. There's no point in having a discussion again. We are living in the 21st century and the marriage ages of Hindu and Muslim girls are different. Right on the property of women is not equal in all religions as of now. UCC will give equal rights to women Of women irrespective of religion. UCC will benefit Muslim women more as Hindus have already received all the rights," said Ashwini Upadhyay

(Image Credits: PTI)