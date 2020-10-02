Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Tests Positive For Coronavirus

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said he has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, the Deputy CM apprised about his reports and said that he got tested after showing initial symptoms. He further urged all those who have come in contact with him to get tested.

His tweet in Hindi read as, - "After initial symptoms of coronavirus infection, I got the test done in which my report has come up positive today. I request all of you that whoever has come in contact with me in the last few days, they should go to the nearest health centre and get their tests done."

कोरोना संक्रमण के प्रारंभिक लक्षण आने के बाद मैंने #कोविड19 टेस्ट करवाया जिसमें आज मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।

आप सभी से मेरा निवेदन है कि पिछले कुछ दिनों में जो भी मेरे सम्पर्क में आएं हैं, वो सभी निकटतम स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर जाकर अपनी जाँच करवायें एवं कोविड नियमों का पालन करें। — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) October 2, 2020

Last month, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has also tested positive for the infection.

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh recorded 3,946 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the infection count to 4,06,995 on Friday, according to official data. The death toll from the pandemic stands at 5,917 in the state with 54 new fatalities, a health bulletin said.

A total of 3,51,966 COVID-19 patients in the state have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, Additional Chief Secretary Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said. With this, the recovery rate in the state has reached 86.47 per cent, he said.

