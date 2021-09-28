Uttar Pradesh Eases Restrictions, Allows Weddings, Events To Take Place In Open Spaces

The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed wedding ceremonies and other events to be held in open spaces, but the number of people who attend will be determined by the area. COVID protocols must be followed, and a COVID help desk must be installed at the entrance gate. Previously, weddings and other functions held outside of COVID-19 containment zones in the state were limited to no more than 100 people at a time.

A maximum of 100 people has been allowed to meet in closed and open areas while following the COVID-19 protocol. Previously, a maximum of 50 people was allowed to meet at open and closed venues, according to a government order released on June 19. The state's night curfew had already been changed by the government. The government had previously stated in a statement that the night curfew will be in effect from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day.

Uttar Pradesh: Weddings, other events allowed in open; 7 new COVID-19 cases in UP

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh increased to 17,09,761 on Saturday, with no new virus-related deaths reported in the state. The overall number of fatalities remained at 22,890. 3 new cases were recorded from Maharajganj and Gautam Buddh Nagar, and two each from Jhansi and Prayagraj. In the last 24 hours, 26 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 16,86,694. The total number of active cases in the state was 177. More than 2.15 lakh samples have been tested in the last 24 hours, while more than 7.75 crore samples have been analysed across UP thus far, according to the statement.

Uttar Pradesh crosses 10-crore vaccination milestone

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh set a new record for the number of Covid vaccination doses administered in a single day. On that day, 35.89 lakh (35,89,552) Covid vaccination doses were distributed across Uttar Pradesh. On September 6, Uttar Pradesh's previous single-day high vaccination record of almost 34.90 lakh (34,90,056) doses was reported.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh reached a 10-crore vaccination milestone. Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister, praised the health professionals for putting up their best efforts and achieving one milestone after another. “This achievement is dedicated to the committed health workers and disciplined citizens. Every eligible person must get their teeka jeet ka,” the CM tweeted. He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring that the necessary vaccination doses were delivered to Uttar Pradesh.

