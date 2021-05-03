Uttar Pradesh Extends COVID Curfew Till May 6; E-passes Mandatory For Essential Goods

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise exponentially, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has extended the partial curfew imposed in the state.

The restrictions have been extended by two days and will continue till 7 am on 6 May, said ACS Information Navneet Sehgal on Monday. The decision has been taken to break the chain of transmission, he added.

All shops and establishments will now remain closed till Thursday 7 am. Essential services and the COVID-19 vaccination drive will continue uninterrupted during the curfew period. However, E-passes will have to be issued for the supply of essential goods. The passes can be requested on the portal rahat.up.nic.in said Renuka Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh.

According to lockdown rules, religious places would be closed for the public while medical shops and hospitals will remain open all through days of lockdown. The government advised public and State residents to comply with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Earlier on Thursday, the UP government had extended the weekend curfew by 24 hours to cover Mondays too, amid a sharp rise in Coronavirus infections cases in the state.

COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday recorded 290 more fatalities and 30,983 positive cases, the Health Department said. The death toll has risen to 13,162, while the COVID-19 tally reached 13.13 lakh. There are 2.96 lakh active cases in UP, according to a health bulletin. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on the active contribution of traders in the war against coronavirus that is ravaging the country.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday reported 3,68,147 new COVID-19 cases, which took that total tally to 1,99,25,604, according to the health ministry's bulletin. In the last 24 hours, as many as, 3,417 scummed to the COVID-19 infection, taking the death toll to 2,18,959. A total of 16,29,3003 people recovered from the virus on Sunday.