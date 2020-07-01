Uttar Pradesh: Family Hospitalised After Consuming 'Bhang Curry' Mistaking It For Methi

In a scary and surprising incident from Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, a family of six was reportedly hospitalised after consuming curry made of Bhang or Marijuana mistook for dry Fenugreek or Methi. According to reports by a local broadcaster, the vegetable vendor gave ‘Bhang’ to a member of the family, Manoj Kumar falsly claiming that it was Methi. The seller also told Manoj that it was latter’s father, Omprakash who instructed on giving the leaves to him. Trusting the seller, he brought the dried hemp back home where it was cooked as a dish and consumed by the entire family.

Soon after having the curry, all six members of the family felt uneasy. That is when they inquired about the leaves with the vendor, Naval Kishore who reportedly said that giving Bhang instead of Methi was just prank.

As per Manoj’s statement given to the local channel, it was nearly 20 minutes after the entire family consumed the curry with hemp that they started feeling drowsy. He also said that he faced struggles with the vision and things seemed to move while his feet went numb. Manoj expressed anger on Naval’s so-called prank and noted that he had never consumed any drug before and therefore, was unaware of the kind of leaves he was given.

All six now in stable condition

However, after the family members lost consciousness and fainted, it was the neighbours who called an ambulance. The doctor who was treating the family told the local news channel that all of them are now in stable condition. Meanwhile, the police have not only detained Naval Kishore but have also collected the curry made by the family and the remaining unused hemp in polythene bags for further investigation.

This is not the first time such an incident of family mistaking cannabis as fenugreek took place in Uttar Pradesh. According to media reports, last year a separate family of five hailing from Firozabaz also consumed a curry made with Marijuana because both, the drug and Methi were chopped and kept beside each other. The woman unknowingly took cannabis instead of fenugreek leading the entire family to go unconscious

Image: Representative/Pixabay