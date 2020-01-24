Uttar Pradesh: Farmers To Get Back Land Grabbed By Azam Khan

The Rampur administration on Friday decided to start the process of releasing the 'occupied land' that was seized on Wednesday to their 'rightful owners'. The farmers of Aliyaganj village who had registered 26 FIRs against Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan over land grabbing, will get back their lands.

Six farmers to take possession

According to reports, six farmers will be taking possession of their land on Friday. Further reports stated that the possession of 17 bighas land on Mohammad Ali Jauhar University campus was given to 20 farmers on the spot after their names and land numbers were found in the land revenues. However, sources claimed that the land was not a part of the 104 bighas land in the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

As per reports, the 17 bigha land was grabbed by the Samajwadi leader Azam Khan for the university. Farmers have alleged that Khan had grabbed land with the help of former circle officer Alay Hasan Khan, who is now absconding.

Vice-Chancellor condemns action by Rampur authorities

The vice-chancellor of the Rampur university, Sultan Mohammad Khan, however, had condemned the action taken by the Rampur authorities. According to him, the authorities have violated the directions of the Allahabad High Court order. He asserted that police and administrative officials shall not enter the campus with the prior permission of the university's authorities.

Azam's aides named in Rampur violence

Meanwhile, amid the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Rampur police in December last year had arrested two aides of Azam Khan for their involvement in the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) clashes in Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, they had been identified as Zia and Faizan. Further, reports revealed that the police have also recovered 15 country-made firearms and a pistol during a raid at the accused persons house.

