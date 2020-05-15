UP: Govt Asks Data From Medical Stores Of People Buying Medicines For Flu-like Symptoms

Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration has asked drug inspectors to submit information about buyers of medicines for fever, cold and cough, on a daily basis. The list is understood to help authorities understand if someone might have contracted the virus and is showing symptoms.

List of buyers

The drug inspectors will have to submit the names, addresses, and mobile numbers of people who are purchasing the medicines. The information will have to be submitted to the State's Health and Family Welfare department website every day at 5pm.

With 144 more people being confirmed positive for coronavirus, the number of cases rose to 3,902 in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday while two persons died of the infection in the state, officials said.

"A total of 3,092 cases have been reported so far in the state, of which 1,742 are active while 2,072 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery," an official statement said. Two fresh deaths were reported from Meerut and Pratapgarh, raising the toll to 88 in the state, it said.

Of the total fatalities, Agra has reported the maximum number of deaths in the state at 24. It is followed by 15 from Meerut, nine from Moradabad, six from Kanpur Nagar, and four each from Firozabad and Mathura.

Earlier, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters that the testing capacity in Uttar Pradesh has been increased. As many as 5,833 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the state on Wednesday, which is a record, he said. "We are emphasising on surveillance and over three crore people have been surveyed by 73,131 teams in UP. Those having symptoms (of COVID-19) have been given required treatment," Prasad said.

