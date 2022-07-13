Uttar Pradesh: Female Teacher Thrashes Student For 'making Noise' In Class; Case Filed

In a recent development, a female teacher has been suspended after a video of her thrashing a minor girl student went viral.

A female teacher allegedly thrashed a girl student brutally for making noise in the classroom in a government school in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh.

Accused #teacher (Shiksha Mitra) Sunil Kumari suspended for brutally assaulting a minor girl in govt primary school of Unnao (Islamnagar of Asoha block).#UttarPradesh #Student pic.twitter.com/ptemz5KSkN — Arvind Chauhan अरविंद चौहान (@ArvindcTOI) July 12, 2022

The female teacher has been identified as Sunil Kumari. The incident was recorded at Islam Nagar Primary School in Asoha block of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh.

After receiving information, the Unnao district police taking suo-moto cognizance directed the Asoha Police Station Inspector-in-charge to take stringent action. The Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Unnao, Anjay Tiwari said that after watching the video, we started the investigation and it was revealed that the incident took place on the school premises. He also informed that a case has been registered against the teacher.