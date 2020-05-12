Uttar Pradesh Ferries Back 2.26 Lakh Migrant Workers In 184 Trains

As many as 184 trains have brought back 2.26 lakh migrant workers from other states to Uttar Pradesh and 55 more trains arrived on Monday.

"So far, 184 trains have brought 2.26 lakh migrant workers from other states. 55 more trains will arrive in Uttar Pradesh today. Around 1 lakh migrant workers have returned by their own conveyance," Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi said in a press conference on Monday.

He added that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered to arrange transportation facilities for the workers who have taken up the journey on foot. The state government is also preparing a database of the skills of the incoming workers in order to provide employment to 20 lakh people as per their skill-sets.

Migrants test positive for COVID-19

"Many of the incoming migrant workers are testing positive for COVID-19. We have village monitoring committees in rural areas and mohalla monitoring committees in urban areas. It is necessary that we implement our community surveillance model effectively," Principal Health Secretary AM Prasad said.

While asymptomatic workers are being sent to 21-day home quarantine, the symptomatic ones are being kept under institutional quarantine. If a worker does not test positive, he is quarantined for 7 days and then sent for a 14-day home quarantine, he added

Migrants returning to UP a ‘challenge’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said migrant workers coming to the state in huge numbers was a “challenge” for the government, but it was dealing with the issue effectively by launching a scheme of initiatives for them.

The matter was raised by Adityanath when Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a fresh round of consultation with chief ministers on ways to strengthen the COVID-19 containment strategy and stepping up of economic activities in a calibrated manner as the 54-day nationwide lockdown nears an end.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image credits: PTI File photo)