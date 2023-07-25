Uttar Pradesh: Fishermen Eat Gangetic Dolphin After Catching It From Yamuna, Probe On

In an appalling incident, a group of fishermen caught and killed a Gangetic dolphin, the national aquatic animal of India, on the Yamuna banks of Kaushambi district in Uttar Pradesh. A case was lodged in the Pipri Police Station against five fishermen on Monday (July 24).

The five accused, Ranjit, Sanjay, Deewan, Babaji and Gendalal, were fishing in the Yamuna when a Gangetic dolphin got trapped in their net. The accused caught the dolphin, killed and feasted on it, officials said.

The matter came to the fore after a video of fishermen carrying the dolphin, weighing around one quintal, surfaced on social media platforms. Taking cognisance of the video, Forest Ranger Ravindra Kumar launched a probe and lodged a complaint with the Pipri Police Station, under the Kaushambi district.

(Kaushambi district police takes congizance of the matter)

One held, four flee the spot

Acting on the complaint, the forest officials and police teams carried out a raid on Monday (July 24) and apprehended one of the accused Ranjit, while others fled the location. SHO at Pipri Police Station Shravan Singh said an FIR has been lodged under various appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Wildlife Protection Act. He added that efforts are underway to nab the other four accused.

It's pertinent to note that the Government of India is laying out plans for the conservation of the Gangetic dolphin, considered an endangered species. The hunt for Gangetic dolphins is banned in the country and the action under the Wildlife protection Act 1972 is taken against the accused.