Uttar Pradesh Floods: CM Yogi Directs Officials To Ensure Financial Help For Farmers

In a massive relief, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to remunerate farmers whose houses have been damaged due to floods and excessive rain in the state. The press release issued by CM Adityanath states two main points- to assess the damage caused to crops in the wake of floods and to complete this work on top priority in coordination between revenue and agriculture departments.

According to the statement released by UP Govt, 1,134 flood shelters were built in the state and the government sent more than 1,125 medical teams to the flood-affected districts.

"The state government deployed 6,375 ordinary boats and more than 451 motor boats to rescue people trapped in the floods. Established over 1,327 flood posts. Along with this, ration kits, lunch packets, tripal, water pouches, oral rehydration solutions (ORS) packets and chlorine tablets were also distributed to every person trapped in the flood," it added.

Uttar Pradesh floods

The state witnessed a flood-like situation in parts of Uttar Pradesh as heavy rains pounded several districts in August. At least 60 villages in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district were heavily flooded after Nepal released water from its three barrages into the rivers. According to a district administration official, the release of water directly affected over 1.50 lakh people and had damaged 171 houses.

At that time CM Yogi Adityanath had conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of the Bahraich district and also distributed the relief material to the families affected by the floods. While talking to the media, the Chief Minister had promised additional help for those farmers who saw their fields destroyed due to heavy rains and said they will receive more relief.

Throughout the month, National Disaster Response Force personnel were deployed in the area to rescue people. Additional District Magistrate Jai Chandra Pandey said last month, "Following the release of lakhs of cusec of water by Nepal, at least 61 villages in the district have been inundated. The administration is providing relief to the affected people. The condition is very bad in seven villages. As many as 131 kutcha houses have been damaged. Twenty-three flood posts have been made. Apart from this, one motorboat, 179 boats, one platoon of flood PAC and NDRF have also been pressed into service."

(With ANI inputs)