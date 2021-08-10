Uttar Pradesh Floods: IAF Deploys Helicopters For Relief Operations In Jalaun District

Hundreds of villages in Uttar Pradesh have been hit by severe floods triggered by heavy rainfall in the state. Several districts already submerged under flood water causing devastating outcomes. Rescue operations are ongoing to save the stranded people, animals, and livestock. As a part of the rescue operations, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed helicopters for relief operations in the Jalaun district which is among the worst-affected regions.

Indian Air Force in flood-affected Jalaun district

In the ongoing rescue operations in Uttar Pradesh, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has now carried out an airlift of essentials and relief supplies for the people in the Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to Twitter, IAF shared some pictures from the operation and disclosed their overall contribution.

#HADROps#FloodRelief



Three #IAF helicopters carried out airlift of essentials and relief supplies for the population of #Jalaun district, Uttar Pradesh, stranded due to the recent floods.#HarKaamDeshKeNaam pic.twitter.com/7Fe20js0DJ — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 8, 2021

Till now, the IAF has dropped around 5000 kg of relief materials to the people. Also, it has been carrying out a commendable job by providing flood relief operations in other flood-affected states like Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Uttar Pradesh floods

Since the onset of the monsoon in June, Uttar Pradesh has been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few weeks. Most of the districts in the state have already witnessed normal to above rainfall causing the water level to rise in several rivers including the Ghaghra, Yamuna, and Ganga rivers. Ganga has already been flowing above the danger mark creating a havoc situation for the neighbouring districts. It has also caused flooding in several villages.

People are being evacuated to safer places. The MET has already issued a yellow mark for Uttar Pradesh and has predicted heavy rainfall over the next few days.

Earlier on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government issued a high-level warning near the areas of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers. As the water level of the rivers is increasing at a dangerous level in Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh government urged the people to begin evacuation of the flood-affected households.

According to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s official spokesperson, the government has instructed a guaranteed appropriate aid for residents in flood-affected regions, as well as for livestock and other animals.

(Image Credits: ANI)