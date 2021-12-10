Uttar Pradesh floor inaugurated at Indian Pavilion at Dubai Expo

Lucknow, Dec 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kickstarted proceedings at the inauguration of the Uttar Pradesh floor of the Indian Pavilion at the Dubai Expo on Friday.

In a video message, the chief minister said Uttar Pradesh is one of the biggest industrial markets. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by following the principle of 'reform-perform-transform', the state has taken numerous initiatives to transform its industrial landscape, he added.

Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal said here that Uttar Pradesh will be showcasing its growth journey and investment opportunities across key sectors like food processing, tourism, textiles MSMEs, healthcare, education and startups at the India Pavilion during the state week from December 10 to 23. PTI SAB ABM ABM

