Uttar Pradesh: Four Govt Teachers, Who Got Jobs Using Fake Documents, Dismissed

Pratapgarh (UP): Four teachers, who managed to get jobs in the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department on the basis of fake documents, have been dismissed from service and orders have been issued to lodge a case against them, a senior official said on Friday.

In 2016, 15,000 assistant teachers were appointed in which these teachers had submitted fake documents relating to the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). On a complaint, a notice was served on them seeking their clarification, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Bhupendra Singh said.

But instead of giving their replies, these teachers had stopped reporting to their duties, the BSA said. The four were dismissed on Thursday and their respective block education officers have been asked to lodge a case against them at the police stations concerned while also initiating the process of recovery of the salaries drawn by them, Singh added.

The assistant teachers against whom action has been taken are Vandana Singh, posted in Bhojpur primary school of Lalganj development block, Mohd. Iqbal of primary school Kodarkhurd, Babaganj , Ram Prakash Dhobi of primary school Saraimat and Naushad Ali of primary school Belkharnath, Nauharhussainpur, the BSA said.