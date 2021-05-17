Uttar Pradesh Girl Wins Hearts For Delivering Oxygen To COVID Patients On Scooter

There are a few hopeful stories among the horrifying images and videos of people seeking aid and witnessing tragic instances as part of the unprecedented COVID-19 surge. A girl from Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has received praise for helping Coronavirus patients who need oxygen by delivering oxygen cylinders on her Scooty. On her Scooty, Arshi, dubbed 'Cylinder Waali Bitiya,' has been supplying liquid medical oxygen.

She noted, "We struggled to find cylinders for my father. Now, I'm helping others due to a lack of government efforts. I get cylinders filled from my expenses. The government doesn't give them to home isolation cases."

UP girl wins hearts

Arshi, a resident of Shahjahanpur's Madarkhel locality, is pursuing her education. During the second wave, her father's condition worsened. The doctors told her that he had a low oxygen level and that she needed to make arrangements for oxygen. She made numerous requests and she was eventually able to obtain oxygen cylinders and saved her father with the aid of her cousin and his friends. It was then that she had the notion of not letting someone else go through what she had been through.

She said, "I had privately acquired two cylinders of oxygen and now she gets those cylinders filled to help those in home isolation and who are in need of oxygen. Since the recovery of her father, I have got the cylinder filled 18 times. I have even supplied to the needy on her scooty."

UP girl delivers oxygen on Scooty

Arshi has been paying for the cylinder to be refilled from her own pocket. She has had the cylinders refilled several times from Udham Singh Nagar, Hardoi, and Shahjahanabad. She added, "Now, whenever I get to know of a patient who requires oxygen, I ask the previous patient if he has recovered, gets the cylinder refilled and delivers it to the patient on my scooty. In this difficult situation, every second-third person is anxious to obtain oxygen. If someone has helped, one should take inspiration from it and help others."

"Currently, watching Arshi arranging oxygen cylinders for people have started calling her 'oxygen-wali bitiyaa'. Arshi says that helping others brings her a lot of peace. On the other hand, everybody is now praising this 'oxygen-wali bitiyaa'."

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh health department recorded 10,682 new COVID-19 cases and 311 new COVID-19 deaths yesterday. The estimated death toll from COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh has risen to 17,546 people, with a total infection count of 16,19,645.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI