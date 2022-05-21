Uttar Pradesh: Gorakhnath Temple Hands Over Loudspeakers In Adherence To CM Yogi's Orders

The Gorakhnath temple handed over two loudspeakers to the district administration on Saturday, May 21. This comes following the instruction of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to remove loudspeakers in religious places and hand them over to schools. These loudspeakers are to be handed over to schools by the district administration, the UP Chief Minister's office informed.

It is to be noted that the temple is situated in the hometown of CM Yogi and the temple is a part of Gorakhnath Math, whose head priest is Adityanath.

Loudspeakers removed in UP

As of May 1, nearly 54,000 unauthorised loudspeakers were removed from religious places and the volume of over 60,000 was set to permissible limits across the state. A statewide drive has been undertaken to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places and set the volume of others within permissible limits.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar had said that a total of 53,942 loudspeakers were removed and a volume of 60,295 loudspeakers was set within permissible limits as of May 1.

Yogi Adityanath on loudspeaker row

In the backdrop of communal clashes in the state, CM Yogi Adityanath in April said that everyone has the freedom to follow his or her religious ideology and allowed the use of loudspeakers at religious sites, but the sound should remain confined to the premises so that it doesn’t cause inconvenience to others.

Following the orders, the Gorakhnath Temple trust in Gorakhpur lowered the volume of the loudspeakers installed on the premises. Also, the loudspeakers were repositioned to keep them away from roads and public premises surrounding the temple.

In Ayodhya too, prominent seers extended their support to the Yogi Adityanath-led government’s initiative to keep a check on loudspeakers. Mosques across the state have also decided to accept the order.

(Image: Pixabay/PTI)