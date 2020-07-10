Uttar Pradesh Government Caps Charges Of COVID-19 Treatment In Private Hospitals

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday, July 10, capped the prices for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in private hospitals in the state. For non- National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) accredited hospitals, the maximum daily charges are Rs.6,800 for isolation beds including supportive care and oxygen, Rs.11,050 for ICU without ventilator care and Rs.12,750 for ICU with ventilator care.

On the other hand, NABH-accredited hospitals can charge up to Rs.8,500 for isolation beds including supportive care and oxygen, Rs.12,750 for ICU without ventilator care, and Rs.15,300 for ICU with ventilator care. Currently, there are 32,362 confirmed novel coronavirus patients in UP out of which 21,127 patients have been discharged. 862 fatalities have been reported in the state until now.

Read: Vikas Dubey Encounter: Lalu's RJD Breaks Silence, Fires 2 Allegations At BJP And Yogi Govt

Details of package

The prescribed rates for private hospitals shall be all-inclusive as a package. The rates will include but not be limited to all lab investigations, radiological diagnostics, monitoring charges, drugs, PPE, nursing care, doctor's visit, physiotherapy, procedural charges, transfusion of blood, equipment, etc. The costs of medical care for underlying co-morbid conditions will be a part of this package.

These rates will apply to paediatric patients as well. For pregnant women, the cost of the delivery and care of the newborn child is not included in the package. Moreover, the cost of the COVID-19 diagnostic test and IL-6 levels will be charged separately. Charges for non-invasive ventilation such as HFNC and BiPAP and experimental therapies such as Remdesivir are not included in the package.

Read: 'Justice Killed In Yogi's Encounter Raj':Mahua Moitra Slams BJP Over Vikas Dubey Encounter

Lockdown imposed in UP

The UP government on Thursday announced a lockdown in the entire state from 10 pm on July 10 to 5 am on July 13. Earlier, the lockdown had been imposed only in containment zones. This latest move is aimed at containing the spread of contagious diseases such as COVID-19, encephalitis, dengue, etc. During this period, all offices, markets and commercial establishments will remain shut. But the essential services will be allowed to function.

On July 12 and July 13, a massive cleanliness and sanitization campaign would be conducted. Furthermore, door-to-door medical screening for COVID-19 detection shall commence across the state. Additionally, the magistrate and police officials will hold a joint march in every district.

Read: Man Held For Online Comments Supporting Kanpur Ambush, Objectionable Posts On CM Yogi