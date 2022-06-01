Uttar Pradesh Govt Cancels Licenses Of Liquor Shops In Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Area

The licenses of all the liquor shops in the 'Shri Ram Mandir' area in Ayodhya have been cancelled, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Excise (independent charge) Nitin Agrawal said. The announcement was made on Tuesday while responding to Bahujan Samaj Party member Bhimrao Ambedkar's question about the status of amendments made to the Excise Shops Rules, 1968.

Allahabad HC seeks govt reply on a liquor shop near school

In December 2021, the Allahabad High Court had sought the response of the Uttar Pradesh government to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition requesting the demolition of a licensed liquor shop in front of a children’s school, a hospital, and a 50-year-old temple, as well as a residential area.

The plea sought the urgent transfer/removal of the liquor shop claiming it was situated within 25-35 meters of St. Joseph School, J.P.S. Children Hospital, an old temple, and a residential area at Hari Bazar, Balaganj, Hardoi Road, Lucknow in violation of the aforementioned Rules, 1968.

UP CM lays foundation stone for Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha

In a big development over the construction of the Ram temple, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, June 1, laid the foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha in Ayodhya. Yogi Adityanath performed pooja of Garbhagriha and poured cement on the stones during the foundation stone laying ceremony.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, which is heading the temple's construction issued a statement last week mentioning that white marbles from the Makrana hills of Rajasthan would be used in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The Ram temple trust said the total stone volume to be used for the temple project included eight to nine lakh cubic feet of carved sandstone, 6.37 lakh cubic feet of uncarved granite, 4.70 lakh cubic feet of carved pink sandstone for the temple, and 13,300 cubic feet of Makrana white carved marble for the sanctum sanctorum.

Earlier in August 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attended the foundation stone laying ceremony or 'bhoomi pujan' for the temple after which its construction had started.

The temple is expected to be ready just before the 2024 general elections.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: ANI/RepresentativeImage)