Uttar Pradesh Govt Eases COVID Restrictions Owing To Decline In Cases; Read Details

The Uttar Pradesh government increased the maximum number of people allowed at weddings and other celebrations to 100 on Sunday, September 19. This is due to a decrease in COVID-19 infections in the State. Previously, this threshold was set at 50 for activities held in both closed and open spaces.

According to an order issued by the additional chief secretary (home), Awanish Awasthi, weddings and other celebrations in open and closed venues with full adherence to COVID-19 protocol will now be limited to a maximum of 100 individuals. A COVID-19 help desk shall also be put up at the location's entrance, according to the mandate. The seating arrangement for the visitors should also be done at the event or ceremony venue with a distance of six feet, according to the order.

Uttar Pradesh: COVID-19 restrictions in UP relaxed

The order further stated that proper sanitation and cleanliness measures should be implemented at the venue's restrooms. All other regulations in place in the state, on the other hand, would remain in place. The state government also lifted the state's night curfew by an hour on September 7. The night curfew, which was originally enforced between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., has been extended to 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

17 new COVID-19 cases in UP; Vaccination surpasses 11% of state population

On Sunday, the number of fully vaccinated people in Uttar Pradesh surpassed 11%. This means that 1 out of every 10 people in the state has received all of their vaccinations. According to data from the CoWin portal, the total number of fully vaccinated people reached 1.66 crore, exceeding the target of 15.04 crore by 11.12 %. In the last 24 hours, 17 new cases and 12 recoveries have been reported. The latest cases brought the total number of patients in the state to 17,09,669, of which 16,86,584 have recovered and 22,887 have died. According to the data, the state's recovery rate is 98.7%, with a death rate of 1.3 %.

There are now 198 active cases in the state. According to the official bulletin, 52.5% of active cases are located in seven districts: Lucknow (25), Prayagraj (22), Bareilly (21), Gorakhpur (10), Gautam Budh Nagar (9), Mainpuri (9), and Deoria (9). (8). New cases have been reported in ten districts.

