Uttar Pradesh Govt Extends COVID Curfew Till June 7; Restrictions Eased In 55 Districts

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday chaired a meeting. While speaking during the meeting, the Chief Minister informed us that the UP lockdown has been extended till June 1.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Curfew will continue in districts which have more than 600 active COVID cases for one more week. When active cases will come under 600 the curfew will end automatically. We've eased restrictions in 55 districts from 7 am to 7 pm."

COVID: UP Health Minister hints at gradual relaxation in lockdown

Earlier on Saturday, UP Health Minister Jai Pratap has hinted at a gradual relaxation of lockdown restrictions in the state. The UP government had imposed a state-wide lockdown and extended it till May 31 in light of the rising cases.

"A careful review of the COVID situation in both rural and urban areas of the state in the meetings held by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, along with the efforts of Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCC) to be constantly in touch with the COVID patients, both in-home isolation and those with minor symptoms, has made it possible to control the spread of coronavirus in the state," Jai Pratap Singh said.

Speaking on the cases of black fungus in UP, the Minister had assured that the state has enough stock of Amphotericin-B to tackle the fungal infection which affects COVID-19 patients. As per the official data, the active Coronavirus cases in the state has been recorded at 52,244 and over 20,000 deaths.

COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh

As India continues to battle against the pandemic, Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded over 16,88,152 positive cases, out of which, 16,21,743 have successfully recovered and 20,208 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 2,014 new cases, 7,902 fresh recoveries and 155 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 46,201.

(Image: PTI, Pixabay)