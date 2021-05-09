Uttar Pradesh Govt Extends Current 'Corona Curfew' Till May 17 As Cases Continue To Rise

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Yogi government on Sunday, extended the current 'Corona curfew' (lockdown) in Uttar Pradesh till May 17. Previously, the UP govt had imposed a lockdown till May 10. As many as 298 people died due to coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as 26,847 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection count to 14,80,315.So far, the infection has claimed 15,170 lives in the state.

UP extends lockdown till May 17

Partial 'corona curfew' imposed in Uttar Pradesh extended till May 17: ACS Information Navneet Sehgal



Guidelines of Lockdown

Markets, shops, shopping malls, and restaurants will remain shut.

Religious places will remain closed

Essential services exempt from curbs - industrial activities, medical staff, e-commerce operators, transport staff, post office, print, electronic and internet services

The government has advised public and state residents to comply with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

On Friday, the Allahabad HC asked UP govt to arrange for all residents of the state to get vaccinated within 3-4 months' time. Meanwhile, as per the National COVID-19 Supermodel Committee's estimations, the state has already crossed its projected peak at the end of April. But as per the actual data, the state recorded more than 35,000 COVID cases, over the 30,000 that was projected. Cases are expected to plateau by May end.

700 school staff died due to COVID

The biggest tragedy in UP amid COVID has been the death of 700 school staff who died due to COVID while on poll duty for UP Panchayat polls. As per reports, the Uttar Pradeshiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh has written to UP CM Adityanath and SEC, listing names of all the deceased who died due to contracting COVID-19 on poll duty, demanding to defer counting on May 2. The Allahabad High Court had pulled up the Yogi govt over the deaths asking why action should not be taken against it for not enforcing Covid protocols. In reply, the state government has denied the allegations and said it has no proof that the teachers died during poll duty and maintained that it did not want to hold the panchayat elections, but was forced to conduct it before 30 April due to an HC order.

Counting was not deferred and BJP managed to win 900 of the 3030 Zila panchayat wards it contested, while SP claims to have won 1000 seats, BSP 300 seats, Congress and AAP bagged 70 seats each. This setback to BJP comes a year before the crucial UP polls - where Yogi Adityanath is eyeing a second term. Over 8.69 lakh posts were up for grabs in these polls. Of these posts, more than 7.32 lakh seats were in the gram panchayat wards, 58,176 in the gram panchayats, 75,852 in the kshetra (block) panchayats and 3,050 in the zila panchayats. In all, there were over 12.89 lakh candidates in the poll fray, of which 3.19 lakh candidates won unopposed.